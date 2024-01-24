FDA issues new warning about supplements containing tianeptine

The Food and Drug Administration issued a new warning late Tuesday about supplements that contain the ingredient tianeptine, commonly known as "gas station heroin." The products — sold under the name Neptune’s Fix and often found at gas stations, convenience stores and online — are linked to serious side effects including seizures, loss of consciousness and death.

The FDA, which first warned about the tianeptine-containing products in November, said it is still receiving reports of people being poisoned by the supplements.

Tianeptine is an antidepressant that is approved in some European, Asian and Latin American countries, but not in the United States.

The substance can cause side effects in the nervous system, heart and stomach, with some effects mimicking opioid toxicity and withdrawal, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

