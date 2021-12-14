Donald Trump

Federal Judge Tosses Trump Lawsuit to Block Income Taxes From Being Released to Congress

U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden said efforts by Trump's lawyers to block the handover were wrong on the law

Donald Trump
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

A federal judge late Tuesday threw out former President Donald Trump's lawsuit seeking to block a House committee from getting his tax returns.

U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden said efforts by Trump's lawyers to block the handover were wrong on the law.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"A long line of Supreme Court cases requires great deference two facially valid congressional inquiries. Even the special solicitude accorded former presidents does not alter the outcome," McFadden wrote.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpCongress
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us