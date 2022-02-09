Feud Continues Between SFPD Chief, District Attorney Over Police Investigations

The feud between San Francisco’s police chief and the district attorney continued Wednesday at the police commission meeting and all the way over to the mayor’s office.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott defended his recent cancellation of a memorandum of understanding with District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s office that called for the DA to independently investigate officer-involved shootings.

Scott assured police commissioners in a meeting Wednesday that he still favors independent investigations of police shootings, just not by the DA's office.

“Nothing stated in my letter to the district attorney nor my letter to the California Attorney General that calls for ending the practice of independent investigations and criminal investigations of San Francisco police officers involved in incidents covered by the MOU," Scott said.

Scott said he recently canceled the memorandum because a DA investigator testified she was pressured to withhold evidence that could have helped an officer who’s on trial.

Boudin recently fired back to Scott's actions this week.

"Your decision to walk away from this agreement will not stop the district attorney's office from working to protect the residents of San Francisco harmed by police violence," Boudin said in a letter to Scott.

Earlier Wednesday, Mayor London Breed talked about her strained relationship with Boudin during an interview with NBC Bay Area's investigative reporter Bigad Shaban.

“Do you have faith, the district attorney [Chesa Boudin] is doing everything he can to keep the city safe?” Shaban asked Breed during the interview.

"I think you're going to have to ask him that," Breed said to Shaban.

Boudin faces a recall election in June.