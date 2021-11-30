Former NFL Player Shot and Killed by Own Father in Florida

A former football player for the UCF Knights and briefly in the NFL was shot and killed late Monday night allegedly by his own father.

Knights 247 reports 23-year-old Otis Anderson Jr. was shot around 9:30 p.m. in Jacksonville and rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.

NBC affiliate WTLV-TV reported Anderson's mother, Denise, was also shot. His father, Otis Sr., was arrested Tuesday morning and faces two counts of second-degree murder.

Anderson Jr. spent four years with the Knights, scoring 26 touchdowns while accounting for over 3,200 total yards. He spent time with the NFL's Los Angeles Rams, but was cut in September.

He is not related to Ottis Anderson Sr., who became the first running back in UM history to run for over 1,000 yards in a season and was a first team All-American.

This story is continuing to develop. Please check back for more details.