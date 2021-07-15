Canada

Fully Vaccinated Americans Might Once Again Travel to Canada as of Mid-August, Trudeau Says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the country should be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from around the world by early September

By Rob Gillies

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that Canada could start allowing fully vaccinated Americans into the country as of mid-August for non-essential travel and should be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September.

Trudeau spoke with leaders of Canada’s provinces on Thursday and a released a readout of the call.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

coronavirus Jun 19

As Vacations Resume, Here's Why You Might Want to Hire a Travel Advisor

travel Jun 18

Air Travel Feeling A Bit Rocky? It's the Realities of Traveling in 2021, Experts Say

“The Prime Minister noted that, if our current positive path of vaccination rate and public health conditions continue, Canada would be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September,” the readout said.

"He noted the ongoing discussions with the United States on reopening plans, and indicated that we could expect to start allowing fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents into Canada as of mid-August for non-essential travel.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

CanadatravelCORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us