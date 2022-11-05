Gov. Newsom Visits San Francisco Ahead of Midterm Election

Gov. Gavin Newsom was in San Francisco Saturday with a message to get out and vote between now and Tuesday.

Newsom came to Manny’s in the city’s Mission District, where volunteers gathered to text and call voters. He even got to work as the countdown is on for the midterm election.

Jorge Reyes Salinas with Equality California has also been reaching out to voters.

“They forget that Election Day is coming up. So, we get those but also a lot of people who have a plan to vote, which is great. They just haven’t submitted that ballot yet,” he said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Newsom is running for re-election but that wasn’t the focus at Manny’s. Instead, volunteers were banking for Southern California Democrat Will Rollins, who is in a close race against Republican Ken Calvert.

It’s one of many congressional races people are keeping a close eye on.

“How close many of them are and it will determine the fate and future of freedoms and liberties that frankly many of us take for granted,” Newsom said.

John Dennis, chairman of the San Francisco Republican Party is challenging House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her seat. He believes his party’s efforts are working.

“I’m expecting a big day for Republicans. Not just in California on Tuesday, but also across the country,” he said.

Leaders on both sides of the aisle are expected to campaign right up until polls close on Tuesday.

Christie Smith has the full story in the video above.