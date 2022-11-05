decision 2022

Gov. Newsom Visits San Francisco Ahead of Midterm Election

By Christie Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gov. Gavin Newsom was in San Francisco Saturday with a message to get out and vote between now and Tuesday.

Newsom came to Manny’s in the city’s Mission District, where volunteers gathered to text and call voters. He even got to work as the countdown is on for the midterm election.

Jorge Reyes Salinas with Equality California has also been reaching out to voters.

“They forget that Election Day is coming up. So, we get those but also a lot of people who have a plan to vote, which is great. They just haven’t submitted that ballot yet,” he said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Newsom is running for re-election but that wasn’t the focus at Manny’s. Instead, volunteers were banking for Southern California Democrat Will Rollins, who is in a close race against Republican Ken Calvert.

It’s one of many congressional races people are keeping a close eye on.

“How close many of them are and it will determine the fate and future of freedoms and liberties that frankly many of us take for granted,” Newsom said.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

4 hours ago

Texas Politicians Rake in Millions From Far-Right Christian Megadonors Pushing Private School Vouchers

Sex Trafficking 4 hours ago

Iowa Teen Who Killed Rapist Escapes From Probation Center

John Dennis, chairman of the San Francisco Republican Party is challenging House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her seat. He believes his party’s efforts are working.

“I’m expecting a big day for Republicans. Not just in California on Tuesday, but also across the country,” he said.

Leaders on both sides of the aisle are expected to campaign right up until polls close on Tuesday.

Christie Smith has the full story in the video above.

This article tagged under:

decision 2022San FranciscoGavin Newsom
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us