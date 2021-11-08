Paul Gosar

GOP Lawmaker Tweets Altered Anime Video Depicting Him Killing Ocasio-Cortez

The altered video also depicts an attack on President Joe Biden

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., questions Gregory Acting U.S. Park Police Chief Gregory T. Monahan, during a House Natural Resources Committee hearing on actions taken on June 1, 2020 at Lafayette Square, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Bill Clark/Pool via AP

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., sparked criticism on Monday after tweeting an altered animated video depicting the killing of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and an attack on President Joe Biden.

Gosar on Sunday evening shared a photoshopped video in which he and other Republican lawmakers, including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado, are depicted as heroes from the Japanese anime series “Attack on Titan.”

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The post-apocalyptic series revolves around a small civilization that lives in a bordered-off city to protect itself from giant human-like creatures called Titans.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Paul GosarAlexandria Ocasio-CortezMarjorie Taylor GreeneLauren Boebert
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us