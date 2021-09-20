far-right extremism

Grizzly Scouts Militia Members Admit Destroying Evidence in Fatal Shooting of Federal Officer

The men met through a Facebook group connected to the 'Boogaloos,' an anti-government movement calling for a violent uprising against law enforcement and liberal politicians

Members of the Boogaloo Boys movement
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Four Northern California militia members affiliated with the far-right “boogaloo” movement admitted to destroying evidence in the alleged murder of a federal security officer in Oakland last year, authorities said Monday.

The men, Jessie Rush, 29; Robert Blancas, 33; Simon Ybarra, 23; and Kenny Miksch, 21, pleaded guilty to conspiring to obstruct justice in the fatal shooting of Dave Patrick Underwood at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building on May 29, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in California’s Northern District said in a statement.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A second officer was wounded during the shooting, which occurred as large anti-police violence protests swept the country in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder by a former Minneapolis police officer.

Read the full story from NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

far-right extremism
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Clear The Shelters PAWSitively Good Awards NBCLX
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us