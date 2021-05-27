Here's What We Know About San Jose VTA Yard Mass Shooting Victims

Nine people have died following a mass shooting Wednesday at a Valley Transportation Authority rail yard in San Jose.
Here's what we know about the victims, who have been identified by the Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner-Coroner after notifying their families:
- Paul Delacruz Megia, 42
- Taptejdeep Singh, 36, was a resident of Union City
- Adrian Balleza, 29
- Jose Dejesus Hernandez, 35
- Timothy Michael Romo, 49
- Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40, was a resident of Santa Cruz
- Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63
- Lars Kepler Lane, 63
- Alex Ward Fritch, 49
Working Partnerships USA has set up a fund to help victims of the shooting. Tax deductible donations in support of victims and their families can be made through Working Partnerships USA's Union Community Resources program.
U.S. & World
News from around the country and around the globe
This story will be updated as we learn more about each victim.