House Judiciary Republicans Delete ‘Kanye. Elon. Trump.' Tweet as Rapper Praises Hitler

The tweet was deleted Thursday, as Ye was launching a lengthy antisemitic tirade during an appearance on the show InfoWars

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee deleted their Oct. 6 tweet that appeared supportive of Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, after months of controversy over the rapper's antisemitic remarks.

"Kanye. Elon. Trump," read the tweet, which held up the rapper alongside Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter who has been bringing back right-wing figures who were once banned, and former President Donald Trump.

The tweet was deleted Thursday, as Ye was launching a lengthy antisemitic tirade during an appearance on the show InfoWars, hosted by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who is known for promoting falsehoods around events like the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012.

@JudiciaryGOP via Twitter
For more on this story, go to NBC News.

