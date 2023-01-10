It looks like the Volunteer State is about to find out what a hamburger’s all about.

In-N-Out Burger announced on Tuesday that it’s expanding to open its first location in Tennessee. In a post made on the company’s Facebook page, the Southern California-based burger chain said it will begin serving customers in the South for the first time sometime in 2026.

“In every decision I make, I always consider what my family would want,” In-N-Out Burger owner and President Lynsi Snyder said in a press release. “I have no doubt that my grandparents, dad and uncle would be proud of this decision to grow our associate family and serve even more amazing customers beginning in Nashville and the surrounding areas.”

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said in a video on Twitter that he is looking forward to the burger chain opening in his state.

“We are excited about the opportunity that In-N-Out is going to bring to Tennessee,” Lee says in the video posted to Twitter. “Plus, we’re going to get to have Double-Double’s, fries and shakes right here in the great state of Tennessee.”

The move makes Tennessee the eighth state to open an In-N-Out location, with other states including Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Colorado and the Golden State.