Families of Israeli hostages stay hopeful to see loved ones

Families of Israeli hostages are staying hopeful they will see their loved ones soon after they heard news of the potential hostage release.

At the Beverly Gardens Park there was an incredible display of support with this somber memorial, flags honoring the lives lost- and a reminder to keep calling for the Israeli hostages to be released.

Leat Corrinne Unger spoke about her cousin, 21-year-old Omer Shem Tov, who was abducted on October 7 from the Nova Music Festival when Hamas launched their surprise attack.

Since Unger’s cousin was kidnapped, she has joined families around the world calling for the release and safe return of the hostages.

Unger is located in New York City, and has been very active in working to raise awareness for Tov and the hostages during demonstrations and marches.

Tov and his family are from the northern part of the Tel Aviv District in Israel. He was at the music festival with two other friends when he was kidnapped, who have both been released.

Unger tells NBC4 this has been a nightmare for their family, thinking of what Tov is going through.

The family’s last update on Tov was from a friend who was held captive with him, and released after day 54 during the last ceasefire deal- which gives them hope that.

Unger tells NBC4 “There is no victory until every last hostage is home.”

She will continue joining demonstrations, solidarity marches and sharing her cousin’s story for as long as it takes to make this happen.