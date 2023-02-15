John Legend Unveils First Family Pic With Chrissy Teigen and 3 Kids

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were feeling bigger love this Valentine's Day.

Having welcomed baby girl Esti Maxine just last month, the couple—who are also parents to daughter Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4—rang in the romantic holiday as a family of five. To mark the occasion, "All of Me" singer and the 'Cravings' cookbook got dressed up for a sweet snapshot with their three kids.

As seen in the photo, shared by Legend on Feb. 15, Teigen was decked in head-to-toe pink as she held the clan's youngest member in her arms. Meanwhile, little Luna and Miles both rocked hues of red to match their dad's bright crimson top.

Legend captioned the family portrait alongside five heart emojis, "I had the best Valentine's dates last night."

Teigen also shared a similar photo, though she joked in the caption, "excuse the spit up!! we are doing the best we can over here lol."

The 'Chrissy's Court' star and the Grammy winner welcomed Esti on Jan. 13. Though Luna and Miles were "a little jealous when mommy was pregnant," Legend recently told E! News that they've since been "exploding with love and joy" over their new sibling.

"They want to hold her, they want to kiss her," he gushed, "and it's really exciting."

He continued of his older children, "You want to give them enough attention and time and let them know that this new baby isn't going to take all of our love away from them. But what we found is that it just added more love to the house."

As for how he's adjusting to life as a father of three? As John put it in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, "It was making me emotional the first two nights we were home because I just felt the love expand in the house and I felt the excitement."

Scroll on to see sweet moments from the family of five.

