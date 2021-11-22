LeBron James

Lakers' LeBron James Suspended After Elbowing Pistons' Isaiah Stewart in Face

LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart were ejected after a scuffle started on Sunday.

By James Best

Lakers Media Day 2021
MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James faces a one-game suspension after a scuffle with Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart left the Pistons center with a bloody cut on his face, the NBA announced Monday afternoon.

Stewart faces a two-game suspension for escalating the fight, the NBA said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The fight erupted in the third quarter with about nine minutes left as James attempted to box out Stewart on a free throw by Jerami Grant.

Stewart fell to the floor and immediately charged towards James with a bloody cut visible on the right side of his face. 

Pistons players and coaches had to restrain Stewart multiple times as he attempted to charge towards James again.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Wisconsin 7 hours ago

Driver of SUV That Plowed Into Christmas Parade Crowd Was Fleeing Crime

Donald Trump 2 hours ago

Alex Jones, Roger Stone Subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 Committee

Both James and Stewart were ejected after the scuffle, giving James the second ejection of his career. Detroit is no stranger to NBA brawls. One of the worst incidents in NBA history occurred during a 2004 game between the Pistons and Indiana Pacers. Then-Pacers forward Ron Artest ran into the stands and began to fight fans in what became known as "The Malice at the Palace."

Sunday's scuffle was limited to the court, although Stewart did try to break away as he was escorted to the tunnel.

The Lakers are scheduled to face the Pistons again on Sunday, Nov. 28.

Heather Navarro contributed to this report.

LeBron James ejected after elbowing Isaiah Stewart in face originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

This article tagged under:

LeBron JamesLos Angeles LakersDetroit PistonsIsaiah Stewart
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us