The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James faces a one-game suspension after a scuffle with Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart left the Pistons center with a bloody cut on his face, the NBA announced Monday afternoon.
Stewart faces a two-game suspension for escalating the fight, the NBA said.
The fight erupted in the third quarter with about nine minutes left as James attempted to box out Stewart on a free throw by Jerami Grant.
Stewart fell to the floor and immediately charged towards James with a bloody cut visible on the right side of his face.
Pistons players and coaches had to restrain Stewart multiple times as he attempted to charge towards James again.
Both James and Stewart were ejected after the scuffle, giving James the second ejection of his career. Detroit is no stranger to NBA brawls. One of the worst incidents in NBA history occurred during a 2004 game between the Pistons and Indiana Pacers. Then-Pacers forward Ron Artest ran into the stands and began to fight fans in what became known as "The Malice at the Palace."
Sunday's scuffle was limited to the court, although Stewart did try to break away as he was escorted to the tunnel.
The Lakers are scheduled to face the Pistons again on Sunday, Nov. 28.
Heather Navarro contributed to this report.
