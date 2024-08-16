Landon Donovan named San Diego Wave FC interim head coach

A few weeks ago, San Diego Wave FC parted ways with head coach Casey Stoney and named assistant Paul Buckle the interim head coach. The Wave announced Friday that Buckle will be leaving to attend to what the team calls "personal commitments" and that they're going with another interim head coach.

This one you've probably heard of.

Landon Donovan, one of the most decorated American soccer players in history, will take over for the remainder of the 2024 season. Donovan is the only player in the history of the U.S. men's national team with more than 50 goals and 50 assists in international competition.

"Landon’s level of knowledge, understanding and experience, as both a player and a coach, provides us with a leader that can help guide this club to where we want to be — in a playoff position and competing for a championship," says Wave FC sporting director and general manager Camille Ashton.

As it turns out, Donovan is also a big fan of the team he's about to lead.

"The Wave have quickly grabbed this city and entertained the city and become, I think, an institution in a short period of time in this city," says Donovan. "I'm excited to be part of it."

Donovan has played at every level from Major League Soccer to the Major Arena Indoor Soccer League, so this opportunity is one of the very few things he has yet to experience.

"I love this sport. I've been involved in every single level of this sport except on the women's side. And now I get to do that as well," says Donovan. "I love this city. I love this community. I've spent nine years here, helping soccer grow here, and this is the next step."

He's no stranger to roaming the sidelines. Donovan was the first head coach in San Diego Loyal SC history and led them to three winning seasons before moving to the front office to oversee player development.

Donovan will be on the bench when the Wave start their Concacaf Women's Champions Cup competition on Tuesday against Santa Fe FC in a game that will be played in Panama City, Panama.