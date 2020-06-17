Larry Nassar Victims Call for DOJ to Release Report on FBI’s Handling of Case

More than 120 victims of sex abuse by Larry Nassar called for the Justice Department on Wednesday to release its inspector general's report into the FBI's handling of the USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal, NBC News reports.

Questions remain about institutional failures at the FBI that enabled Nassar, the doctor for the U.S. national gymnastics team, to abuse dozens of additional victims in the year and a half between the FBI's first learning of allegations against him in 2015 and his arrest.

"Why is the Justice Department sitting on this report?" victims ask in a letter to the Justice Department's Office of Inspector General, the FBI and ranking members of Congress. "We do not want it withheld and then have authorities claim they cannot indict and prosecute the people involved in criminal conduct because the statute of limitations has expired."

Their demand comes on the fifth anniversary of the day a gymnast’s alleged abuse was first reported to USA Gymnastics and two years after the inspector general's investigation into the FBI inquiry was opened.

