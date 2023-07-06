Lawmakers seek to loosen rules on marijuana use by military recruits and security personnel

A bipartisan pair of lawmakers is making a push to loosen the rules around past marijuana use for military recruits, as well as security clearance applicants, to help increase the number of defense personnel as the Pentagon struggles with recruitment.

In an effort to counter what he calls “a recruitment and retainment crisis unlike any other time in American history,” Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has proposed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would eliminate marijuana testing for military recruits and allow those who had recently used the drug to enlist in the military.

Known as the NDAA, the bill is an annual reauthorization of U.S. military programs and considered must-pass legislation, meaning any adopted amendments stand a greater chance of becoming law.

Asked about his proposal, Gaetz said in a statement: “I do not believe that prior use of cannabis should exclude Americans from enlisting in the armed forces. We should embrace them for stepping up to serve our country.”

A Pentagon spokesperson declined to comment on pending legislation.

Recreational marijuana is legal in 23 states, with medical marijuana allowed in 15 more. A poll conducted last year by Monmouth University found that 54% of U.S. adults said they have used marijuana in their lifetime.

