Brittney Griner

Lawyers Appeal Griner's Russian Prison Sentence

Griner, a center for the Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was convicted on Aug. 4

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner
AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

Lawyers for American basketball star Brittney Griner on Monday filed an appeal against her 9-year Russian prison sentence for drugs possession, Russian news agencies reported.

Griner, a center for the Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was convicted on Aug. 4. She was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after vape canisters containing cannabis oil were found in her luggage.

Griner played for a women's basketball team in Yekaterinburg during the WNBA off-season.

Lawyer Maria Blagovolina was quoted by Russian news agencies on Monday as saying the appeal was filed, but the grounds of the appeal were not immediately clear.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
WNBA star Brittney Griner was arrested and detained in Russia on Feb. 17. Here is a timeline of events that led to her arrest and what has happened since.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Brittney GrinerUnited StatesRussia
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us