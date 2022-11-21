Bay Area Agencies Helping Laid-Off Workers

Bay Area agencies are stepping up to help laid-off workers land on their feet.

The San Pablo Economic Development Corporation is helping close to 100 workers recently laid off find jobs. The agency's executive director, Leslay Choy, said the corporation met with a majority of Hello Fresh employees on their last day of work outside of company's Richmond facility.

"We have a huge caseload already," Choy said. "More layoff notices going out that aren't public yet."

Hello Fresh is one of the latest local companies cutting employees. The company will officially close its Richmond plant next month and most of its frontline workers have already been laid off. Hello Fresh, which calls itself the world's largest meal kit provider, chose not to extend its lease in Richmond citing the age of the building, an inefficient layout and an outdated refrigeration system.

The decision left hundreds of workers like Eve Howard looking for a new job.

Howard is receiving help from the San Pablo Economic Development Corporation, which focuses on both business and workforce services. The agency will pay for an accelerated training program so Howard can become a full-time phlebotomist.

The San Pablo Economic Development Corporation has had a challenging time trying to locate the rest of the laid-off workers from Hello Fresh. Choy is worried it may be harder and harder to help them because as more companies cut their workforce, there will be more competition for the remaining jobs.

Rubicon Programs is also trying to help the laid-off workers. A spokesperson said mass layoffs can be particularly detrimental for these workers, many of whom also live in underserved communities.