Little Debbie Is Turning Its Famous Christmas Tree Cakes Into Ice Cream

Little Debbie's wildly popular Christmas Tree Cakes are branching out into the freezer aisle this holiday season.

Starting November 1, the iconic dessert will be transformed into an ice cream flavor that's available exclusively at Walmart and we're already counting down the days.

According to a Walmart spokesperson, Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream has a rich vanilla flavor and is chock-full of "decadent golden cake chunks." To add a festive flair, it's swirled with green sprinkles and red icing (just like the mini cakes that customers have come to adore over the years).

The limited-edition product will sell for $2.50/pint and will be available while supplies last (most likely until mid-December). Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes are one of the store's best-selling holiday treats, so odds are the ice cream will also fly off shelves pretty quickly.

This marks the first time a Little Debbie dessert has been turned into an ice cream and a Little Debbie spokesperson revealed that Hudsonville Ice Cream, a Michigan-based company that's been around for 90+ years, is the brains behind the frozen treat.

In case you've somehow missed the tempting holiday treat in grocery store aisles, it's a tree-shaped yellow cake with creme filling that's decorated with white frosting, a red frosting stripe and green sprinkles. According to the Little Debbie website, the popular product has been spreading holiday cheer since 1985.

Little Debbie has a pretty loyal following for all its sweet treats and they were in for quite the scare in 2017 when the brand's Twitter account sent out a tweet that showed four of the company's popular desserts and the words "One gotta go forever..." with the caption "Which one?"

The brand's Christmas Tree Cakes were on the list alongside Honey Buns, Nutty Buddy and Oatmeal Creme Pies. The tweet led many fans to wonder if Little Debbie was considering retiring one of its beloved snack cakes, and sent many social media users into a panic.

Luckily, the brand was quick to put the rumors to rest and shared the following statement with TODAY Food.

"None of the products we listed on the Twitter post are in danger of going away," McKee Foods (Little Debbie's parent company) spokesperson Mike Gloekler said at the time. "Our Little Debbie social media team thought it would be fun to get in on the #OneGottaGo Twitter meme, which asks a fairly tough question — if you had to live without one of four things you really love, which would it be?"

