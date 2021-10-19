Los Gatos Mom to Be Extradited From Idaho, More Charges Looming

The Los Gatos mom facing multiple charges for allegedly holding parties for teenagers, providing them with alcohol and encouraging sexual acts, could be facing more charges elsewhere in the country.

Shannon O'Connor - who also goes by Shannon Bruga - was in custody in Idaho, where she resides. When arrested for the crimes committed there, her two sons were taken and put in protective custody.

NBC Bay Area has reached out to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office to see if O'Connor is now in custody in the Bay Area.

O'Connor currently faces 39 charges including felony child abuse, sexual assault, providing alcohol to minors and felony fraud.

Prosecutors said when O'Connor was arrested in Idaho, there were 10 underage boys and two underage girls in the home where she was staying.

"This was behavior that went on over a long time that she allegedly encouraged, promoted and participated in and that’s what makes this so different," said Legal Analyst Steven Clark.

As O'Connor's case plays out, the superintendent of the Los Gatos Union Highschool District wants Los Gatos to toughen its social host ordinance to make it tougher for teens to access alcohol.

O'Connor could also face civil charges if parents decide to sue over what happened to their children in her home.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said O'Connor is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.