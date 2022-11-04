Mexico

Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Rattles Mexico's Baja California State

The earthquake's epicenter was in the Gulf of California between Baja California and northwest Mexico

By Associated Press

An earthquake strikes near Baja California on Nov. 4, 2022.
USGS

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula early Friday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter was in the Gulf of California about 50 miles south-southwest of Bahia de Kino. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles and struck around 3 a.m. local time. The area was more than 400 miles south of the U.S.-Mexico Border near San Diego.

The Baja California Sur state civil defense agency said that despite an initial tsunami alert issued by the Mexican Navy, there was no notable variation in sea level.

Civil defense in the state of Sonora, on the other side of the gulf, also said there were no initial reports of damage, but the quake was felt in coastal communities.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

