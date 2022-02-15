Sailor Stopped at NAS North Island on Coronado With Bomb-Making Materials: Navy

A sailor was stopped by Navy security at the main gate of NAS North Island in Coronado Tuesday morning with bomb-making materials in his pickup truck, a base spokesperson confirmed.

Navy Security Forces stopped the sailor at the request of Naval Criminal Investigative Service, according to base spokesperson Kevin Dixon. The bomb-making materials were not assembled into an explosive device, Dixon said.

Investigators could be seen looking through a white pickup truck just outside the gate and collecting evidence from it. At one point, a robotic device was being used by investigators.

Recipients were alerted shortly after 9 a.m. with the following advisory: "The main gate at NASNI is closed until further notice, use alternate routes to enter via the Ocean gate or 01st / Alameda. from 9:30 a.m."

One person told NBC 7 that all non-essential personnel were told to leave the base. However, Dixon said the people near the main gate had been asked to leave the immediate area, not the base.

The main gate at Third Street and the Fourth Street gate reopened to incoming and outgoing traffic at around 2:15 p.m., according to Navy spokesperson Brian O'Rourke.

The sailor is in NCIS custody, and the agency said it would not be immediately releasing details about him, the bomb-making materials he had or the charges he is facing.

Check back here for updates on this breaking news story.