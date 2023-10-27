Lewiston mass shooting suspect Robert Card found dead in Maine, sources say

The man suspected in Wednesday's massacre that killed 18 people in Lewiston, Maine, has been found dead, sources told the NBC10 Boston Investigators Friday night.

Robert Card was the subject of a dayslong manhunt that followed mass shootings at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley and Schemengees Bar and Grille.

Specific details were not immediately available, but multiple sources told the NBC10 Boston Investigators there was no longer a threat. Four senior law enforcement officials told NBC News that Card had been found dead.

As authorities continue to investigate the shootings that killed 18 people in Lewiston, all of the victims who lost their lives have been publicly identified.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The update comes after days of angst as an armed and dangerous man was unaccounted for after 18 people were killed and 13 injured.

Shelter-in-place orders were in place in Androscoggin County and parts of neighboring Sagadahoc County. Those orders were lifted earlier Friday.

Investigators have received more than 530 tips and leads since the killings. Earlier in the day, Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck said authorities were searching the area around a boat launch in Lisbon where Card's vehicle was found. The Androscoggin River was also being searched.

"We have a lot of irons in the fire," he said. "I'm not saying we know that the suspect is in the water."

18 victims in Maine shooting ID’d as search for suspected gunman continues

At a press conference Friday, Maine authorities announced the names of all 18 victims who were killed in the tragedy.

"The victims of this tragedy are our family, friends, colleagues, and neighbors," Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement. "It is often said that our state is 'one big, small town' because Maine is such a closeknit community."

Mills noted one of the victims, Josh Seal, was a personal friend. An ASL interpreter during the state's COVID-19 briefings, he was one of four members of a deaf cornhole league killed at Schemengees.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more as this story develops.