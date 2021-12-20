Super Bowl

Man Admits to Impersonating New England Patriots Player to Obtain Super Bowl Rings

The scam began in September 2017 when Spina contacted a former Patriots player via Instagram and offered to buy the Super Bowl LI ring

The "family and friends" Super Bowl rings - engraved with Tom Brady's last name - obtained and sold by Scott Spina.
U.S. Attorney's Office

A New Jersey man admitted to selling three “family and friends” 2016 New England Patriots Super Bowl rings — engraved with quarterback Tom Brady’s last name — that he obtained by impersonating another player, according to court documents filed Monday. 

Scott Spina, 24, agreed to plead guilty in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles to one count of mail fraud, three counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft in connection with the audacious scheme. One of the rings fraudulently obtained by Spina was later sold at auction for more than $300,000, according to federal prosecutors. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The scam began in September 2017 when Spina contacted a former Patriots player via Instagram and offered to buy the Super Bowl LI ring. Spina later traveled to Georgia to meet with the player and handed over a bad check in exchange for the ring, according to federal court filings.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Super BowlNew JerseyNew England Patriots
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us