Man Admits to Impersonating New England Patriots Player to Obtain Super Bowl Rings

A New Jersey man admitted to selling three “family and friends” 2016 New England Patriots Super Bowl rings — engraved with quarterback Tom Brady’s last name — that he obtained by impersonating another player, according to court documents filed Monday.

Scott Spina, 24, agreed to plead guilty in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles to one count of mail fraud, three counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft in connection with the audacious scheme. One of the rings fraudulently obtained by Spina was later sold at auction for more than $300,000, according to federal prosecutors.

The scam began in September 2017 when Spina contacted a former Patriots player via Instagram and offered to buy the Super Bowl LI ring. Spina later traveled to Georgia to meet with the player and handed over a bad check in exchange for the ring, according to federal court filings.

