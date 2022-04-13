Maryland Man Found in Home With 100+ Snakes Died of Snake Bite

A man found dead in a home with more than 100 snakes — some venomous and illegal — earlier this year in Charles County, Maryland, died of a snake bite, officials have determined.

The man, a 49-year-old whose name was not released, died of “snake envenomation,” in an accidental death, according to NBC Washington. Officials previously said it was too early to determine whether the snakes played a role in the man's death.

The victim was found on Jan. 19 in his home in Pomfret, as News4 reported. The snakes were all in cages when sheriff’s deputies arrived, officials said.

UPDATE: Man found dead in Charles County home in January with more than 100 exotic snakes died from a snake bite. Maryland Medical Examiner just ruled death accidental. Cause was snake envenomation. @nbcwashington https://t.co/k2iunqS7IG — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) April 13, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A neighbor on Raphael Drive noticed he hadn’t seen the man in about a day, county spokeswoman Jennifer Harris previously said. The neighbor went to the door and was able to see through a window that the man had fallen. He called 911 for help.

When deputies arrived, they found the man unresponsive and the house full of 124 snakes, including a 14-foot-long Burmese python.

Animal control officials responded and began to examine the huge snake collection, Harris said.

“Our chief animal control officer said in his more than 30 years of experience, he had not encountered this kind of thing before," she said.

Snakes are now being unloaded in containers from the Maryland home where a man was found dead last night. @SegravesNBC4 has the latest minutes away on @nbcwashington https://t.co/MbLLdHHnCO https://t.co/qnZaMAgzV4 pic.twitter.com/N9qlg1HCTv — Tom Lynch (@TomLynch_) January 20, 2022

The collection included venomous snakes that are illegal to keep in Maryland, Harris said. The breeds found included pythons, rattlesnakes, cobras and black mambas, Harris said.

Charles County animal control officials were able to isolate the non-venomous snakes. They brought in experts to handle the venomous snakes.

A crew spent hours getting the snakes out after the late man’s mother gave permission for them to be taken away. A man could be seen hauling a huge yellow snake out of the house in a clear plastic bin.

The non-venomous snakes were set to be taken to Virginia by a licensed handler; the venomous snakes were headed to North Carolina with a second licensed handler. The handlers had to warm up their cars for about a half-hour to make them warm enough to safely transport the reptiles.

The snakes appeared to have been cared for meticulously, the county spokeswoman said. Officials said they believed every snake was accounted for.

“They were all very properly secured. They were racked. He did not keep a lot of furniture inside the home, so there was no place if a snake, for example, were to escape, where it could hide or harm anybody," Harris said.

Officials said they did not believe the snakes to pose a risk to the public. If one were to escape, it was not believed to be able to survive the cold weather.

In an unrelated case in December in Montgomery County, Maryland, a homeowner burned down their house while trying to chase off snakes, officials said. The Poolesville resident tried to use smoke to fight a snake infestation and accidentally started a huge fire, the county fire department said. No one was hurt but the fire caused over $1 million in damage. “Status of snakes undetermined,” a spokesman added.