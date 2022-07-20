Mega Millions Ticket Worth $629K Sold in Northern California

There were no jackpot tickets sold in the multi-state Mega Millions draw Tuesday night, but one lucky player in Northern California is holding a 5/5 ticket worth $629,000, according to the California Lottery.

The ticket matching the first five numbers but not the Mega number in the $555 million draw was sold in Turlock, a city in Stanislaus County about 100 miles east of San Francisco.

The lucky player bought the ticket at Circle D Liquor, 2630 Geer Road, the lottery said.

The numbers from Tuesday night's Mega Millions draw were: 2-31-32-37-70 and the Mega number 25.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

With no top winning tickets in Tuesday's draw, the Mega Millions jackpot grew to an estimated $630 million for the next draw Friday, the lottery said.

Meanwhile, for Wednesday night's draw games, the multi-state Powerball jackpot was up to an estimated $101 million and the California-only Superlotto Plus jackpot was sitting at $8 million, according to the lottery.