Memorial Honoring Victims of Sandy Hook Opens Nearly 10 Years After the Massacre

A new memorial honoring the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting officially opened to the public on Sunday.

Plans for the memorial began in 2013, one year after the tragedy. Hundreds of volunteers, contractors, staff, officials and survivors worked together to create it.

The memorial is a large circular structure with a sycamore tree in the center and water surrounding it. It is designed to have people walk around it and reflect.

The names of the 20 first-graders and six educators who were killed are engraved in the stonework around the pond.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

There is also a plaque of a quote by then-President Barack Obama, who visited Newtown after the shooting.

The opening comes roughly one month before the 10th anniversary of the tragedy.

People can visit the memorial from sunrise to sunset. It will remain open through December 14. After that, it will be open weather permitting. The water feature will close after the first heavy snow and will reopen in the spring.