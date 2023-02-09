tyre nichols

Memphis DA to Review All Cases Previously Handled by the Five Officers Charged in Tyre Nichols' Death

District Attorney Steve Mulroy did not say how many cases would be reviewed

This combo of images provided by the Memphis Police Department shows, from left, officers , Justin Smith, Desmond Mills, Jr., Emmitt Martin III, Tadarrius Bean and Demetrius Haley. The five former Memphis police officers have been charged with second-degree murder and other crimes in the arrest and death of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop, records showed Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Memphis Police Department via AP

The Shelby County District Attorney’s office in Tennessee said Thursday it will review all cases previously handled by the five Memphis police officers charged in the beating and killing of Tyre Nichols.

District Attorney Steve Mulroy did not say how many cases would be reviewed but said in a statement that it would include both closed and pending cases.

The five former officers were also added to the county’s list of law enforcement officers whose credibility has been questioned, Mulroy said.

“The reason why what happened to Tyre is so personal to me is that five Black men that wouldn’t have had a job in the police department, would not ever be thought of to be in an elite squad, in the city that Dr. [Martin Luther] King lost his life … you beat a brother to death,” Rev. Al Sharpton said Wednesday.
For more on this story, go to NBC News.

