Biden Admin to Allow for the Release of Some Migrants Into the US With No Way to Track Them

After more than 11,000 migrants were caught crossing the southern border on Tuesday, the Biden administration is now preparing a memo that will direct Customs and Border Protection to begin releasing migrants into the United States without court dates or the ability to track them, according to three sources familiar with the plans.

The Biden administration began releasing migrants without court dates to alleviate overcrowding in March 2021, but had previously enrolled those migrants in a program known as Alternatives to Detention, which required them to check in on a mobile app until they were eventually given a court date. The new policy would release them on “parole” with a notice to report to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement office but without enrolling them in the program.

The more than 11,000 border apprehensions in a single day is a record and surpasses expectations of 10,000 per day predicted by Department of Homeland Security officials on what could come when Covid restrictions lift late Thursday.

“We’re already breaking and we haven’t hit the starting line,” one DHS official told NBC News, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the person isn't authorized to talk to the media.

Speaking at a news conference just before noon, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the migrants who will be affected by this policy represent “a fraction of the people that we encounter.”

"In fact, the vast majority will be addressed in our border patrol facilities and our ICE detention facilities," Mayorkas added.

A DHS spokesperson said the new policy will apply only to migrants who have been carefully vetted.

