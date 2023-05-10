US-Mexico Border

Biden Admin to Allow for the Release of Some Migrants Into the US With No Way to Track Them

The 11,000 border apprehensions on Tuesday was a record and far exceeded the expectations that Department of Homeland Security officials had for when Title 42 restrictions are lifted on Thursday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

After more than 11,000 migrants were caught crossing the southern border on Tuesday, the Biden administration is now preparing a memo that will direct Customs and Border Protection to begin releasing migrants into the United States without court dates or the ability to track them, according to three sources familiar with the plans. 

The Biden administration began releasing migrants without court dates to alleviate overcrowding in March 2021, but had previously enrolled those migrants in a program known as Alternatives to Detention, which required them to check in on a mobile app until they were eventually given a court date. The new policy would release them on “parole” with a notice to report to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement office but without enrolling them in the program. 

The more than 11,000 border apprehensions in a single day is a record and surpasses expectations of 10,000 per day predicted by Department of Homeland Security officials on what could come when Covid restrictions lift late Thursday. 

“We’re already breaking and we haven’t hit the starting line,” one DHS official told NBC News, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the person isn't authorized to talk to the media. 

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Speaking at a news conference just before noon, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the migrants who will be affected by this policy represent “a fraction of the people that we encounter.” 

"In fact, the vast majority will be addressed in our border patrol facilities and our ICE detention facilities," Mayorkas added.

A DHS spokesperson said the new policy will apply only to migrants who have been carefully vetted.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Capitol Riot 6 mins ago

Trump Says He Would Pardon a ‘Large Portion' of Jan. 6 Rioters

Donald Trump 1 hour ago

Trump Dismisses Sex Abuse Verdict and Gloats That It Will Help His 2024 Bid

Read more at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

US-Mexico BorderJoe BidenImmigrationborder patrolUS Mexico Border
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us