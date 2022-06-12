Millbrae City Councilman Attacked With Concrete Block in San Francisco

A Bay Area elected official said he is recovering after he was attacked with a concrete block in San Francisco’s Lands End Saturday.

Millbrae City Councilman Anders Fung said he was walking with his family around 5 p.m. Saturday when a chunk of concrete fell from above.

At first, Fung thought it was an accident. But when two young men in hoodies kept throwing rocks and made an obscene gesture when Fung's family came to his aid, he realized this was an act of senseless violence.

Fung posted pictures of his injuries to his Facebook page Sunday morning. The concrete caused a two-inch gash, and a serious neck injury.

"It's important to know that senseless violence such as this is completely unprovoked. I was just walking in the area with my family. Just like anybody else, just like any other member of our community. Just recreating in an area that believed we should feel safe. And yet, this happens," Fung said.

When asked if Fung thinks this was a racially motivated attack, he said he'd leave that determination to the authorities. While Fung said he is in a lot of pain, he is expected to make a full recovery.

NBC Bay Area reached out to U.S. Park police for information but have not heard back.