Multiple Fatalities, Injuries Reported in Active Shooting in Virginia Walmart

Police are responding to an active shooting situation at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia.

NBC affiliate WAVY-TV reported the shooting was reported to authorities at around 10:12 p.m. Tuesday inside a Walmart on Battlefield Boulevard.

Officer Leo Kosinkski with Chesapeake PD told WAVY-TV they believe the shooter is dead, but they advised the public to stay away from the area.

There’s no information on the exact number of victims and extent of injuries for those wounded at this time.

This is a breaking article and will be updated.