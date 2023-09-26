National City cannabis-consumption lounge to host first session in the spring

Imagine a place where people can go pick a pre-rolled joint from a menu and enjoy it right at their table surrounded by friends. Think of it as a neighborhood brewery, but instead of beer, marijuana is on tap.

“A safe space to consume cannabis has always been a big hope of ours, and we’re there now, so we're excited to provide that for the community,” said Alex Ayon, co-owner of the soon-to-open Sessions by the Bay in National City.

The nearly 16,000-square-foot, two-story will be located in the city's tourist commercial zone at 700 Bay Marina Drive, the former location of California College San Diego.

Artist's renderings show what the Sessions By the Bay marijuana lounge in National City might look like if its prospective operators clear a final approval hurdle. Renderings by Heleo Architecture + Design

In partnership with the Sycuan Tribal Development Corporation, Ayon and his wife are getting ready to start renovation work to create San Diego County’s first marijuana consumption lounge.

“There’s going to be [non-alcoholic] non-cannabis drinks and beverages, along with cannabis products people will be able to consume in a lounge-type environment,” said Ayon.

Live music is also in the plans, and a partnership with a nearby restaurant is in the works.

“We get emails every day asking if we’re open yet [from] people coming from out of town,” Ayon said. “I think it's really going to hit.”

The city council approved the project last year, along with three other cannabis-business development agreements, in and effort to increase tax revenue and attract tourists.

The idea isn’t universally popular, however. National City mayor Ron Morrison has been against the project since it was proposed.

As a councilman at the time, he was the only one who voted against it.

“There's not much of a track record on lounges, and we are a small city," Morrison said. "We aren't going to have a whole lot of oversight enforcement or anything else. That's difficult. So I'm still staying on the safe route.”

The National City cannabis lounge will be one of only a few similar businesses in the state.

“This is not anti-cannabis or anything else along that line, but it’s trying to look at what's best for our community,” said Morrison.

Meanwhile, Ayon guarantees the business will operate with the community's safety in mind.

“People are getting checked in," Ayon said. "We’re going to be making sure that they are abiding by the rules and regulations."

Alcohol and tobacco consumption will not be allowed inside the lounge, customers must be 21 years or older to enter and all cannabis that is being consumed must be purchased on-site.