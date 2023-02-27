Crime and Courts

New Jersey Man Tried to Board Flight With AR-15, Taser and Fake U.S. Marshal Badge, Officials Say

Seretse Clouden has been charged with unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon

A New Jersey felon tried to board a flight late last year with an AR-15 rifle, a Taser and a fake U.S. Marshal's badge, according to a federal complaint that was unsealed Monday.

Seretse Clouden has been charged with unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon and fraudulent possession of an identification document and authentication feature of the U.S. after the Dec. 30 incident at Newark Liberty International Airport.

"During routine screening of checked luggage that was destined for Fort Lauderdale, Transportation Security Administration agents discovered two .40 caliber Glock magazines, each containing fifteen rounds of .40 caliber ammunition," the five-page complaint read. "A further search of that luggage revealed a ballistic vest carrier that displayed the words 'Deputy Marshal.'"

