A dog is being credited with saving a New York family of four when their home caught fire overnight.

Police officials said the fire started around 2 a.m. Christmas Eve at the home on Barry Lane in Bardonia. The family's dog scratched on a bedroom door, waking everyone up just in time to escape, according to a GoFundMe account set up to help the family.

Everyone sleeping inside the Rockland County home and the family's two dogs got outside unharmed.

Responding firefighters were able to knock down the fire, but not before the flames had already spread to the attic and roof. Police said the house was deemed uninhabitable.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

There's been no official word on what caused the fire.