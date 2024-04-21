Alameda

Officials work to remove dead whale found floating near Alameda

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Officials continued working Sunday to remove a dead whale found floating in the bay off the shore of the Robert W. Crown Memorial State Beach in Alameda.

The Marine Mammal Center said that the 40-foot gray whale was first reported Saturday. Although it briefly got stuck in either mud or a sandbar Sunday morning, according to the center, the carcass later dislodged and began to float freely in the tide. 

The center now plans to work with local partners, the Army Corps of Engineers and the Coast Guard to tow the carcass to Angel Island State Park in order to conduct an necropsy and determine a cause of death. 

The dead gray whale is not connected with the gray whale previously reported tangled in gillnet, the center said. 

This is the first reported dead whale in the San Francisco Bay Area this year, according to the center. 

This article tagged under:

Alameda
