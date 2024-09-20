Oktoberfest San Francisco is California's first ‘Entertainment Zone' event

San Francisco's Oktoberfest celebration Friday on Front Street marked the state's first "Entertainment Zone" event.

A recently passed state law allows attendees of a special event to carry their beer and go-to drinks inside a specific area, which in this case is along Front Street between California and Market streets.

Oktoberfest on Front featured Schroeder's, Harrington's Bar & Grill, and Royal Exchange participating in the event hosted by the Downtown SF Partnership.

More than 4,000 are expected to attend the event.

