Oktoberfest San Francisco is California's first ‘Entertainment Zone' event

San Francisco's Oktoberfest celebration Friday on Front Street marked the state's first "Entertainment Zone" event.

A recently passed state law allows attendees of a special event to carry their beer and go-to drinks inside a specific area, which in this case is along Front Street between California and Market streets.

Oktoberfest on Front featured Schroeder's, Harrington's Bar & Grill, and Royal Exchange participating in the event hosted by the Downtown SF Partnership.

More than 4,000 are expected to attend the event.

Oktoberfest is coming to Front Street in San Francisco.

