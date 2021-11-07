shooting

One Person Shot in the Leg at San Diego Zoo Safari Park: SDPD

A person was hospitalized after being shot in the leg in the parking lot of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, SDPD said

By City News Service and Aleah Jarin

A person was shot in the leg in the parking lot of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park Sunday, the San Diego Police Department police said.

According to SDPD Sgt. Kevin Gibson, the shooting happened around 4:34 p.m. at 15500 San Pasqual Valley Road, after a report of a domestic violence incident. The person was hospitalized, Gibson said.

The person may have been shot accidentally, Gibson said. Police investigators were on the scene interviewing witnesses to find out exactly what happened.

No other information was immediately available.

Please check back for updates on this developing story.

