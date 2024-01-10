What's open and closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2024?

As Americans honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., many offices and agencies will close their doors to recognize the federal holiday.
The holiday is celebrated each year on the third Monday of January, falling on Jan. 15 this year, which would've been King's 95th birthday.
The holiday was recognized by all 50 states for the first time in 2000, but was first observed in 1986.
While many stores will remain open, the post office and banks will be closed.
What's closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2024?
Post office locations
The USPS is closed on federal holidays and will not deliver mail on Jan. 15, 2024
Banks
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a banking and stock market holiday meaning many local bank branches will be closed, along with the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.
ATMs will still be accessible at most banks, as well as online services.
Libraries
Public libraries will be closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day — check your local library.
Government offices
City, county, state and federal offices are generally closed on the federal holiday.
UPS
Most UPS locations will be closed on Jan. 15, 2024, though the company says a limited number of stores will be open.
Schools
Public schools and universities are typically closed on federal holidays.
What's open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2024?
FedEx
FedEx shipping and delivery services will be operational on Jan. 15, 2024.
Retail
Most stores will remain open on the federal holiday.
National parks
Jan. 15, 2024, is the first free admission day of the year at U.S. national parks, meaning guests can visit any national park for free. The National Park Service will have five other admission-free days in 2024.