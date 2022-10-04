Miami

Actor Pablo Lyle Found Guilty of Manslaughter in Miami Road Rage Case

Lyle, 35, delivered the fatal punch that killed 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernandez during a 2019 road rage incident in Miami.

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Actor Pablo Lyle was found guilty Tuesday of manslaughter in a deadly road rage case back in 2019.

He faces up to 15 years in prison.

"Today’s jury verdict finding Pablo Lyle guilty of the manslaughter death of 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernández shows the outrageous destructiveness of 'road rage' incidents," Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement. "Two lives were destroyed by simple roadway anger, a situation we see far too often on our streets and on streets across the country. I am very proud of the efforts and hard work by Assistant State Attorneys Shawn Abuhoff and Gabriela Alfaro that has brought a measure of justice to Mr. Hernandez’ surviving family."

The jury took over four hours to deliberate. No emotion was visible on Lyle's face as the judge read the verdict. Across the room, Hernandez's wife wept openly.

Se_conoce_video_de_la_presunta_golpiza_de_Pablo_Lyle_a_cubano.jpg
Footage shows the road rage incident involving actor Pablo Lyle

A security camera video showed Lyle rushing up to Hernandez and punching him in the face. Hernandez died after hitting his head on the pavement.

In court Monday, Lyle announced he would not be taking the stand in his own defense, before attorneys delivered their closing arguments.

Defense attorneys argued that Hernandez started the incident when he got out of his car and pounded on the window of the car Lyle was riding in at an intersection.

They also argued that Lyle was defending his family against what he thought was a threat posed by Hernandez.

But prosecutors said Hernandez had walked away and was heading back to his car before the punch. They also said that three witnesses testified that Hernandez had his hands up in a defensive posture and that there was no reason for Lyle to hit him at that point.

