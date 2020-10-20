Padres Catcher Luis Campusano Arrested for Marijuana Possession

Padres catcher Luis Campusano was arrested Saturday in his home state of Georgia and charged with felony marijuana possession.

Campusano, 22, was arrested just after 5 a.m. by the Grovetown Police Department. The police report lists a charge of "Purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution/sale/controlled."

He was booked into a Columbia County Jail, according to GPD.

The Padres released a statement to NBC 7 Wednesday night saying, "We were recently notified of the arrest of Luis Campusano in his hometown of Augusta, Ga. this past weekend. We are gathering information and have been in contact with MLB and local authorities. As this is a pending legal matter, we will not have any further comment at this time.”

Campusano debuted for the Padres in 2020, and hit a home run against the Athletics on September 4th in his first game. The Augusta, Georgia native is the team's fourth-ranked prospect.

