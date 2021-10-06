fawn fire

Palo Alto Woman Charged in Fawn Fire to Be Examined for Mental Health

Authorities believe Alexandra Souverneva, 30, set the Fawn Fire near Shasta Lake that burned 185 homes and other buildings

Flames consuming house as Fawn Fire burns
AP Photo/Ethan Swope

A woman accused of starting a wildfire in Northern California that destroyed more than 100 homes last month will be examined by psychiatrists to determine her mental stability before court proceedings continue.

Alexandra Souverneva, 30, of Palo Alto, appeared before a judge in Redding on Tuesday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Authorities believe Souverneva set the Fawn Fire on Sept. 22 near Shasta Lake that burned 185 homes and other buildings in an unincorporated area north of the city of Redding. Investigators said she was found near where the fire started and was arrested.

Souverneva is facing a felony arson charge with enhancements because the fire started during a state of emergency. She could face up to nine years in prison if convicted. Souverneva has pleaded not guilty.

Her attorney, Gregg Cohen, raised concerns in court Tuesday about her competence.

“She does need to see and meet with one or two psychiatrists,” Cohen said. “She’s being treated in jail right now with mental health concerns.”

The court agreed to have her evaluated before her next appearance in November. She is currently being treated in the Shasta County Jail.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

fawn fireCaliforniaWildfiresCalifornia WildfiresPalo Alto
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Clear The Shelters PAWSitively Good Awards NBCLX
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us