Passenger in Custody After Disruption on Southwest Flight

A person was taken into custody by FBI agents, the bureau's Connor Hagan said

A passenger disturbance on a Southwest Airlines flight prompted its diversion to Little Rock, Arkansas, on Saturday on one of the year's busiest travel weekends.

A person was taken into custody by FBI agents, the bureau's Connor Hagan said. Potential charges would be the responsibility of the U.S. Attorney in Arkansas.

"The FBI is the primary federal agency authorized to investigate potential assault aboard aircraft violations," Hagan said by email.

