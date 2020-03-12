Palm Beach County

Passenger on Flight Landing at South Florida Airport Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The passenger landed Wednesday night just before 9 p.m. on a JetBlue flight from New York City’s JFK Airport

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Officials say a passenger who arrived on a flight at Palm Beach International Airport has tested positive for the coronavirus.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the passenger landed Wednesday night just before 9 p.m. on a JetBlue flight from New York City’s JFK Airport. Passengers were forced to remain on the plane for nearly two hours before departing just before 11 p.m.

“He was wearing masks and gloves. His wife was sitting in the same row as me and mentioned to others that he wasn't feeling well," passenger Scott Rodman told the station.

coronavirus 22 hours ago

Flu and Coronavirus: Similar Symptoms, Different Fears

coronavirus Mar 7

Coronavirus Outbreak: What to Know and How to Prevent It

The man, who was not identified, was taken off the plane through the back. Palm Beach Fire Rescue officials spoke with the remaining passengers who were advised of monitoring procedures.

Airport officials say they were in the process of sterilizing the limited containment area where the passengers deplaned, which was separate from the main terminals.

coronavirus Mar 10

Coronavirus Travel: Cruise Line Restrictions and Cancellation Policies

coronavirus Mar 4

Coronavirus Travel: Airline Cancellation and Fee Waiver Policies

This article tagged under:

Palm Beach Countycoronavirus
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected Streets Of Shame
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us