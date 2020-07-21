exeter sully

#ExeterSully: Young Pilot Hailed a Hero After Landing Plane on Pa. Highway

'Well done young man,' Exeter Township police said

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

The pilot of a small plane is being hailed a hero, compared to “Miracle on the Hudson” pilot Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, after managing to land safely on a Pennsylvania highway.

All three people on the Cessna survived the emergency landing late Monday night on Route 422 in Exeter Township, Berks County, township police said.

The young pilot – who hasn’t been named – “saved the life of his two passengers when the engine failed,” police said in a Facebook post.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Donald Trump 17 hours ago

US Virus Updates: Drugmakers Vow Diversity in Vaccine Trials; Fallen Nurses Honored

coronavirus 9 hours ago

US Accuses Chinese Hackers in Targeting of COVID-19 Research

He managed to bring the plane down on the roadway, striking a car along the way, but only causing minor damage, police said.

In a Facebook post, Exeter Township police dubbed the pilot “#ExeterSully.”

“Well done young man,” they wrote.

Local and federal investigators will investigate the incident, police said.

This article tagged under:

exeter sullyPennsylvaniaemergency landing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us