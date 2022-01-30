Plea Deal Reached With 2 of Ahmaud Arbery's Murderers in Hate Crimes Trial

Prosecutors in the federal hate crime case against the men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery filed notices Sunday that they've made plea deals with two of the three men convicted in the case.
Any such agreement would have to be approved by the court, and Arbery's parents would most likely have influence. Prosecutors did not reveal details of the plan, they only served notice that a deal was ready for the U.S. District Court in Brunswick, Georgia, to hear.
In early January, Arbery's parents said they would not endorse a proposed deal for the same two defendants named in Sunday's notices — son Travis McMichael and father Gregory McMichael — to agree to serve 30 years each if they admitted they were motivated by hate.
In a statement Sunday night, Arbery's parents, Wanda Cooper Jones and Marcus Arbery, addressed the latest filings. They said they are "vehemently against this deal" because they believe it would allow the McMichaels to serve time for both cases in a "preferred" federal prison.
