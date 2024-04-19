SF police searching for suspect in assault of baby on Muni bus

San Francisco police said Friday they were looking for a man they suspect of assaulting a baby on a Muni bus earlier in the day.

At about 9:05 a.m., officers responded to the area of Van Ness Avenue and O’Farrell Street on a report of a physical assault involving an infant, police said.

When they arrived, officers found the father with the infant victim. Paramedics also responded, and there were no reports of injuries, police said.

During the investigation, officers learned that an unknown male approached the father and infant on the bus and physically assaulted the infant without provocation, police said. The suspect then got off the bus and fled.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The investigation remains open, and anyone with information should contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.