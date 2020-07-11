Police Seize Rifle From St. Louis Couple Who Pulled Guns on Black Lives Matter Protesters

A husband and wife who were caught on video brandishing firearms at protesters outside their St. Louis home have turned their rifle over to police after a search warrant was executed, NBC News reports.

Authorities went to Mark and Patricia McCloskey's home Friday amid an ongoing investigation into the incident.

The couple went viral last month after arming themselves with a rifle and a handgun as they confronted a group protesting police brutality and recent actions by the city's mayor.

Still images and video of the confrontation circulated throughout social media as Black Lives Matter protests took place across the country following the death of George Floyd.

