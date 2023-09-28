Crime and Courts

Police to announce arrest of the suspect in the murder of Baltimore tech CEO Pava LaPere

LaPere, 26, who started a software company and was named one of Forbes' "30 Under 30," was found dead at a Baltimore apartment Monday.

Baltimore police on Thursday plan to announce the arrest of a man suspected in the murder of Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere, the police department said in a notice about a news conference.

Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment early Thursday. The notice of the 11 a.m. event reads "BPD to announce arrest of murder suspect Jason Billingsley." No further details were released.

Billingsley, 32, had been wanted on a first-degree murder warrant in the killing of LaPere, the CEO and founder of the software startup EcoMap Technologies.

LaPere, 26, remembered by colleagues as an important part of Baltimore’s small tech scene, was found dead at an apartment of apparent blunt-force injuries Monday, police have said.

Police and the U.S. Marshals Service launched a manhunt for Billingsley, who was also wanted in connection with an unrelated attempted murder and rape earlier this month.

