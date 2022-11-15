Russia-Ukraine War

Polish Government Convenes Emergency Meeting After Deadly Explosion Near Border With Ukraine

What caused the reported explosion is not clear

AP Photo/Petr David Josek

The Polish government convened an emergency security and defense meeting Tuesday and agreed to increase its military readiness, government spokesman Piotr Mueller said, after an explosion killed two people near the border with Ukraine. 

It was not clear what caused the explosion in the southeastern town of Hrubieszów, Mueller said after the emergency meeting was convened.

"A moment ago it was decided to increase the readiness of some military units in Poland and other uniformed services," he told reporters.

Unconfirmed news reports that the blasts were caused by Russian rockets hitting a town a few miles from Ukraine — whether intentional or by mistake — raised fears of an escalation in President Vladimir Putin’s war. 

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke about the United States continuing to support Ukraine against Russian aggression.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

